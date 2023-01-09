  • Home
  • Education
  • Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Preparation

Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Preparation

PPC 2023: In the Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 9, 2023 4:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
GATE 2023 Admit Card Out; Download Steps
IIT JAM 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed
Bihar Board Issues BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2023
IIT Kanpur To Release GATE 2023 Admit Card Today
MHT CET 2023 Dates Announced; Check Complete Schedule Here
Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Preparation
Union Education Minister reviews PPC 2023 preparation
New Delhi:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed the preparation of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 today, January 9. The Union Education Minister was joined by ministers of state Annapurna Devi and Subhas Sarkar in the Pariksha Pe Charcha review meeting. Mr Pradhan called for further deepening and expanding engagement with students, parents and teachers on PPC 2023 during the meeting, a government statement said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the PPC, PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been scheduled to be held on January 27. Students, teachers and parents can register at innovateindia.mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM. The last date to register for PPC 2023 is January 27.

The PPC 2023 review meeting was also attended by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; DoSEL, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and MyGov.

The participating students will be required to write an online creative writing piece and the selected few will get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. This year, the themes of PPC include Know your freedom fighters; Our culture is our pride; My book, my inspiration; Save environment for future generations; My life, my health; My startup dream; STEM education/ education without boundaries; and Toys and games for learning in schools.

Click here for more Education News
Pariksha Pe Charcha Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Girl Students Winning 80 Per Cent Of Medals: UP Governor Asks Universities To Find Why Boys Are Lagging Behind
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
Karnataka Government Invites Pennsylvania's Higher Education Institutes In US For Collaboration
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
NEET MDS 2023: Application Begins At Nbe.edu.in; Details Here
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Delhi Government To Build School On Area Freed From Land Mafia
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
Teachers' Associations Oppose Draft Norms To Allow Entry Of Foreign Universities In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................