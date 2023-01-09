Union Education Minister reviews PPC 2023 preparation

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has reviewed the preparation of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 today, January 9. The Union Education Minister was joined by ministers of state Annapurna Devi and Subhas Sarkar in the Pariksha Pe Charcha review meeting. Mr Pradhan called for further deepening and expanding engagement with students, parents and teachers on PPC 2023 during the meeting, a government statement said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the PPC, PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses queries on issues related to exam. The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 has been scheduled to be held on January 27. Students, teachers and parents can register at innovateindia.mygov.in and get a chance to interact with the PM. The last date to register for PPC 2023 is January 27.

The PPC 2023 review meeting was also attended by Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy; DoSEL, Apurva Chandra, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and senior officials from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Press Information Bureau, NCERT, CBSE, NVS, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and MyGov.

The participating students will be required to write an online creative writing piece and the selected few will get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. This year, the themes of PPC include Know your freedom fighters; Our culture is our pride; My book, my inspiration; Save environment for future generations; My life, my health; My startup dream; STEM education/ education without boundaries; and Toys and games for learning in schools.