Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch ‘Padhe Bharat’ 100 Days Reading Campaign Today

Union Education Minister will launch Padhe Bharat Campaign today

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra will launch a 100-days reading campaign today, January 1, 2022. The 100-days reading campaign, or the Padhe Bharat campaign, will help students in improving their creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and their ability to express both verbally and in writing. The campaign will focus on students studying in classes between Balvatika and Class 8.

The 100 days campaign will be continued for fourteen weeks and one activity per week per group has been designed with the focus on making reading enjoyable and build lifelong association with the joy of reading.

As part of the Padhe Bharat Campaign, the government has also shared a comprehensive guideline on Reading Campaign with the states and Union Territories. The guidelines have a weekly calendar of activities segmented on the basis of age. The activities are formed in a way that students can perform them with the help of resources available at home. Students can take help from family or peers in case the schools are closed, the guidelines said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Education said: “Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from 1st January 2022 to 10th April 2022.”

“The reading campaign aims to have the participation of all stakeholders at national and state level including children, teachers, parents, community, educational administrators etc,” it added.

Inviting schools to participate in the Padhe Bharat Campaign, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in a statement issued on Friday, December 31 said: “Reading is an essential skill that prepares the child for making a better sense of the world around, and develops their socio-emotional abilities, cognitive and communication skills.”