Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates IIT Guwahati's NERC 2022

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati inaugurated the three-day North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 today, May 20. The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the IIT Guwahati NERC 2022. The research conclave is being held between May 20 and 22 jointly with the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.

Apart from the Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister, inaugurating the event, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Minister of AYUSH; Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs and Education; Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Labour and Employment were also present.

Ranoj Pegu, Minister of Education, Assam; Keshab Mahanta, Minister Health and Family Welfare, Information Technology, Science and Technology, Assam government; Karma Loday Bhutia, Minister of Forest, Environment and Wildlife, Mines, Mineral and Geology and Science and Technology Sikkim; Queen Oja, member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) and other dignitaries were also present during the inauguration, an IIT Guwahati statement said.

The conclave is hosting around 5,000 eminent personalities from the North-East as well as other parts of India. The participants from various sectors such as industry, academia, start-ups, research councils, PSUs, laboratories and technical institutes including schools and colleges, the statement added.

Delivering the inaugural address, Mr Pradhan said: “I congratulate IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam for organising the North East Research Conclave. There is a need for greater synergy among Industry, Academia and Policymakers for solving the problem of the country and meeting the needs of the poorest of the poor. The NERC gives a platform for all strata of stakeholders to come together and collaborate. This conclave will help create a strong ecosystem of research and innovation and take it to a scalable stage.”

The inauguration of the conclave was followed by the signing of an agreement between IIT Guwahati and the Government of Assam to establish 'The Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHII).

This will be a unique partnership between the Government of Assam and IIT Guwahati to set up a Research Institution to leverage advanced technologies to transform medical science. The joint venture company will invite participation from intending parties including corporates/ business houses/research institutions and philanthropic organisations, IIT Guwahati said.

The scope of this collaboration involves establishing a Research Institute and Post Graduate Medical College Offering Advanced Medical Degrees - DNB, MD, PhD, MS and MD-PhD, 350-bedded 'Connected' Multi-Specialty Hospital spread over 50000 sq. meter in existing IIT, Guwahati campus with an Outlay of Rs 546 Crores.