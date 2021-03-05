  • Home
  • Education
  • Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'

Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending a webinar by the University Grants Commission or UGC On March 8 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 10:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021
French Envoy Unveils Indo-French Dual Degree Programme In Sports Management
IISc Study Reveal New Mutations, Proteins Of Novel Coronavirus
IIT Kharagpur Features Among Top 50 In QS Subject Ranking 2021
Connect Knowledge With Social Relevance: Vice President On IIT Tirupati’s 6th Institute Day
Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'
Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'
New Delhi:

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending a webinar by the University Grants Commission or UGC on March 8 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. The theme of the webinar will be “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. Each year the International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 9.

The webinar will also be attended by the State Minister of Education Sanjay Dhotre. The event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of UGC.

The International Women’s Day is recognised by the United Nations to celebrate the women achievers all over the world and ensure equal opportunities to them. This year the UN has decided to recognise those women who have stood on the frontlines including the hospitals, health care centres, police, and other areas.

It has recognised the fact that the crisis has highlighted both the centrality of their contributions and the disproportionate burdens that women carry. Hence it is celebrating this year’s Women Day to mark the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Women’s Day is also aligned with the priority theme of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, "Women in public life, equal participation in decision making",and the flagship Generation Equality campaign, which calls for women’s right to decision-making in all areas of life, equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end all forms of violence against women and girls, and health-care services that respond to their needs.

Click here for more Education News
International Women's Day
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
IIM-Udaipur Placements: 322 Students Get Offer From Over 100 Companies
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
Maharashtra Sets Up COVID Committee For Safe Conduct Of Board Exams
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
CBSE Revises Board Exam Dates For Few Class 10, 12 Subjects
Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021
Delhi University Features In QS Subject Ranking 2021
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................