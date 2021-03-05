Union Education Minister To Attend UGC Seminar On 'International Women's Day'

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending a webinar by the University Grants Commission or UGC on March 8 on the occasion of the International Women’s Day. The theme of the webinar will be “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”. Each year the International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 9.

The webinar will also be attended by the State Minister of Education Sanjay Dhotre. The event will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel of UGC.

UGC is organising a webinar on “Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” on 8 March at 12 noon. Hon’ble Shiksha Mantri @DrRPNishank, &State Minister for Education @SanjayDhotreMP ,will grace the occasion.The event will be webcast on @ugc_india &YouTube pic.twitter.com/t8RI3ZMlIU — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) March 5, 2021

The International Women’s Day is recognised by the United Nations to celebrate the women achievers all over the world and ensure equal opportunities to them. This year the UN has decided to recognise those women who have stood on the frontlines including the hospitals, health care centres, police, and other areas.

It has recognised the fact that the crisis has highlighted both the centrality of their contributions and the disproportionate burdens that women carry. Hence it is celebrating this year’s Women Day to mark the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s Women’s Day is also aligned with the priority theme of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, "Women in public life, equal participation in decision making",and the flagship Generation Equality campaign, which calls for women’s right to decision-making in all areas of life, equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end all forms of violence against women and girls, and health-care services that respond to their needs.