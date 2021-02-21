Union Education Minister To Attend Third Convocation Of IGNTU

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will be attending the third convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University or IGNTU, Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow at 10 am in the online mode.

Mr Pokhriyal informed about the same on his official Twitter handle.

The IGNTU will be holding its convocation ceremony in offline mode and will allow the students to attend it online.The event will be livestreamed on its official social media platforms including YouTube channel, Facebook page, Twitter handle and its official website igntu.ac.in.

During the convocation ceremony, the outgoing student’s batch 2020 will be felicitated with degrees and certificates.

The University had also released a list of duties for the convocation on its official website.

IGNTU is a UGC-affiliated University which provides a total of 52 courses under 12 different fields. It was founded in 2008.