Union Education Minister To Attend Foundation Ceremony At Architecture College 'SPA'

The Union Education Minister will be attending the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of the New Academic Block at School of Planning and Architecture, (SPA) Bhopal tomorrow at 4 pm. He will be addressing the students and teachers of SPA, Bhopal in the online event. The event will begin at 3 pm and will continue till 4:30 pm. It is an online event as all students, teachers and guests will be attending the ceremony through the official link shared on the website spabhopal.ac.in.

While informing about the event at School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal, Union Education Minister said, “I will be attending the Bhoomi Poojan and Shilanyas ceremony of New Academic Block at School of Planning and Architecture, Bhopal at 4 pm tomorrow. Watch the event LIVE on my Facebook and Twitter pages”.

SPA, Bhopal holds undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in architecture and planning courses. It gives away BArch, BPlaning, MA Architecture and PhD Architecture degrees to its students. MA Architecture has three separate streams -- MA Architecture in conservation, MA Architecture in Urban Design and MA Architecture in Landscape.

Master of Planning is also conducted for three streams-- transport planning and logistics, environmental planning and urban and regional planning.

Further there is a five-year degree course in Bachelors in Architecture (BArch) and a four-year degree course in Bachelor in Planning.

The admissions to all the undergraduate courses is based on Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA). It is conducted for admissions into Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Information Institutes of Technology (IIITs) and other technical institutes.