Union Cabinet Approves New National Education Policy

Union Cabinet, today, approved New National Education Policy

Union Cabinet has approved the new National Education Policy (NEP). The cabinet has also approved renaming of the HRD Ministry has Education Ministry.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) will replace the existing National Policy on Education which was first formulated in 1986 and last modified in 1992. The Committee, which drafted the new education policy, has proposed to rename the Ministry of Human Resource Development or MHRD as Ministry of Education (MoE).

The draft policy which was approved today had also proposed extension of Right to Education Act 2009 to cover children of ages 3 to 18 and also seeks to reduce content load in school education curriculum.