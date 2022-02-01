Union Budget 2022: From Virtual Labs To Digital University; Education Sector’s 5 Key Takeaways

Image credit: PTI Images Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on February 1, key takeaways from Education sector

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 today, February 1. The Finance Minister announced the establishment of a new Digital University to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorsteps. The minister also announced 750 virtual labs in Science and Mathematics to promote crucial critical thinking skills.

For developing India-specific knowledge in urban planning and design, and to deliver certified training in these areas, the Finance Minister announced that up to five existing academic institutions in different regions will be designated as centres of excellence.

Following Are 5 takeaways From Union Budget 2022 Education Sector

The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), India's largest school education scheme, has been given Rs 37,383.36 in 2022-23. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have received more funding. The centre has allocated Rs 40,828 crore to the Higher Education Department for the next financial year, which is an increase of 6.6 per cent over the current financial year.

Digital University promised today will be made available in different Indian languages and ICT formats. The university will be built on a networked hub-spoke model, with the hub-building cutting edge ICT expertise. The best public universities and institutions in the country will collaborate as a network of hub-spokes, the Finance Minister announced.

The centre will allow the setting-up of world-class foreign universities in Gandhinagar's GIFT City, free from domestic regulations, to facilitate the availability of skilled manpower in the financial services space.

Presenting Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will expand the PM e-Vidya programme from 12 to 200 TV channels. The Finance Minister informed that the government has taken various steps to boost online education during lockdown.

High-quality e-content in all spoken languages will be developed for delivery via internet, mobile phones, TV and radio through Digital Teachers. A competitive mechanism for development of quality e-content by the teachers will be set-up to empower and equip them with digital tools of teaching and facilitate better learning outcomes, the Finance Minister announced while presenting the Budget today.