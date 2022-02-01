Union Budget 2022-23: Allocation In Education Sector Draws Mixed Response From Twitterati
Union Budget 2022-23: Although the Union Budget this year has promised a setting up of a digital university, expanding of 'one class one TV channel' programme under the PM e-Vidya scheme, the allocation in School and Higher Education budget has drawn mixed responses from Twitter users.
The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 today, February 1. Although the Union Budget this year has promised a setting up of a digital university, expanding of 'one class one TV channel' programme under the PM e-Vidya scheme, the allocation in School and Higher Education budget has drawn mixed responses from Twitter users.
While the Finance Minister has allocated Rs 63,449.37 crore to the Department of School Education and Literacy, an increase of about Rs 9,000 crore over the current financial year, the Higher Education Department has been allocated Rs 40,828 crore for the next financial year, which is an increase of 6.6 per cent over the current financial year.
Also Read || Key Announcements In 2022-23 Education Budget
The Union Budget 2022-23 presented today also showed a massive cut from the scholarship incentive scheme for girl children from Schedule Tribes and rural areas, National Scheme for Incentive to Girls. The overall budget for this scheme has been reduced to zero for the 2022-23 financial year. Also, Padhna Likhna Abhiyaan, an adult education scheme focussed on basic literacy, has not been allocated any funds for the next financial year. PM Poshan which replaced the mid-day meal scheme has been allocated Rs 10,233.75 crore; in 2021-22, the mid-day meal scheme was allocated close to Rs 11,000 crore.
Abhishek Gupta, CEO and Founder, High School Moms and INACE, in a social media post said: "Skill-based education requires heavy investment and higher budget allocation. We must focus on long term educational policies. The promise of a digital university and inclusion is a plus and all stakeholders must be brought together!"
Skill-based education requires heavy investment & higher budget allocation. We must focus on long term educational policies. The promise of a digital university & inclusion is a plus and all stakeholders must be brought together!— High School Moms ᅠ (@HsmInace) February 1, 2022
- Abhishek Gupta (Founder & CEO)#Budget2022
Mr Gupta further added: "More emphasis could have been placed on policies focusing on a longer-term impact in the education sector in order to bridge the learning gap faced by students during the pandemic."
Saying that we are not serious about loss of learning of our children, Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, said: "Learning loss of two years to be compensated by Setting up TV channels, really????? It shows that we are not serious about loss of learning of our children. Open the schools and get children back for in person learning. Invest in school education."
#UnionBudget2022— Chandrakant Lahariya (@DrLahariya) February 1, 2022
Learning loss of two years to be compensated by
Setting up TV channels, really?????
It shows that we are not serious about loss of learning of our children.
Open the schools & get children back for in person learning.
Invest in school education
"Kudos to FM for recognising loss from 2 years of school closure but really one class one TV, e-content is NOT the answer. Opening schools is the end. Are we so blind to realities on the ground?", Policy Researcher Yamini Aiyar asked.
Kudos to FM for recognising loss from 2 years of school closure but really one class one TV, e-content is NOT the answer. Opening schools is the and. Are we so blind to realities on the ground?— Yamini Aiyar (@AiyarYamini) February 1, 2022
While several criticised the government for low budgetary allocation, most others hailed the Union Government for its decision to set up Digital University.
#Budget2022 #DigitalUniversity will be established in collaboration with the best public universities & institutions in the country.— Capt Brijesh Chowta | ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಚೌಟ (@CaptBrijesh) February 1, 2022
This will be a landmark move in terms ensuring our young minds across the country have access to world-class edu-resources at their doorsteps.
#BudgetSession2022 #BudgetWithCNBCTV18 #BudgetSession #BudgetWithNDTV #incometax #childrens #nutrition #Government #economy #PMModi #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/Ys6jIe3eZA— HAQ: Centre For Child Rights (@HAQCRC) February 1, 2022
Another Twitter user said, Education Sector has been ignored which was already underfunded.
everyone is talking about crypto but no one has batted an eye on how govt has ignored education and health which were already underfunded.#Budget— Professor Disrespect (@Deludedindian) February 1, 2022
Nutrition finance thread 1/6— Ritwik (@Ritwik__S) February 1, 2022
At full coverage, estimated funds needed for Supplementary Nutrition: ₹42033 cr
Inc inflation: ₹50414 cr
Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 22-23 BE (incl SNP & OTHERS): ₹20263 cr
Worrying. @PMenonIFPRI @avani_kapur#BudgetBytes #UnionBudget2022