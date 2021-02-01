Image credit: Shutterstock Union Budget 2021: “Hardly Any Increase In Scholarships, Fellowships”

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-2022 today, February 1. Although the Union Budget this year has aimed to strengthen schools on the lines of National Education Policy, several organisations and forums have criticised the Finance Minister’s budget.

The scholarship schemes targeting the backward communities including post-matric and pre-matric scholarship schemes either showed a marginal decrease or showed no change at all. The budget for the post-matric scholarship for Other Backward Castes has been reduced by Rs 115 crore. The budgets for several scholarship schemes, this year, for the minority communities has also decreased. The post-matric scholarship scheme reduced from last year’s budgeted amount of Rs 535 crore to Rs 468 crore this year and the merit-cum-means scholarships for students has reduced from Rs 400 crore in the current financial year to Rs 325 crore in the next. Budget 2021’s overall provisions for educational empowerment of minority communities has dropped from Rs 2530 crore to Rs 2381 crore.

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) condemned this low budget allocation in centrally funded scholarship and fellowship schemes. “There's hardly any increase in scholarships and fellowships, which signals the continuing trend of deliberate mechanism to stifle accessibility,” SIO in a statement said.

SIO also alleged that the budget promotes “full-scale privatization, under the garb of divestment.”

“The annual outlay for the ministry of education has marked a sharp decline from Rs. 99,331 crore in the last year's budget to Rs. 93,225 cr (from 3.26% to 2.68% of overall expenditure), which is appalling at a time when we need to exponentially increase our spending to realize the potential of a millennial nation. this is highly disappointing, to say the least,” the statement said.

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), a student body affiliated to Indian National Congress, in a statement also alleged that the “privatization of institutions will be a breach in India’s aim of inclusive education.” It also said that the Union Budget 202-22 has “failed the expectations of the students”.

The Union Budget 2021-22 presented today also showed a massive cut from the country’s largest school education scheme, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). The overall budget for school education has been reduced by close to Rs 5,000 crore for the upcoming financial year. The budget allocation for higher education has also gone down from Rs 39,466 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 38,350 crore in 2021-22.

The former President of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU), Sai Balaji in his social media handle showed disappointment on the union Budget 2021. He said: “Anything for students and youth of this country in Budget2021? Anything on jobs and raising employment opportunities in Budget2021? Anything on increasing the budget on education, scholarships and assistance to students in Budget2020? NOTHING!”