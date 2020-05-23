Unfair Means Cases: Haryana Board Asks Students To Submit Proforma Online

The list of candidates who have been registered under Unfair Means is available on the website.

The Board of School Education Haryana has asked those students who have been registered under unfair means cases to submit a proforma online. The Board has asked the students to fill the proforma available on the website and send it to the school head via email or through WhatsApp on or before May 27. The schools have sent the proforma to the concerned students through their registered email address.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic it is not possible to ask the students to come to school, an official statement said.

The proforma is also available on the website of the Board.

The Board has also opened a helpline number to answer the queries of the students regarding this. The helpline number will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for class 10 board exam answer copies has been completed, but the board is yet to make a decision on conducting the exam for Science paper which was suspended due to the lockdown. Students in classes 1 to 8 were promoted to the next grade without any final exam.

Government schools in Haryana have been asked to open offices to conduct administrative work.