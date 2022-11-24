UNESCO India Africa Hackathon: Jagdeep Dhankhar To Address Valedictory Session Tomorrow

UNESCO India Africa Hackathon

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar will be addressing the valedictory session of the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon as a chief guest at Gautam Buddha University, Uttar Pradesh, the event will be held at 11 am tomorrow, November 25. Union Education and Skill Development Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan; Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel; Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath; Ast Director General (PAX), UNESCO, Mr Firmin Edouard Matoko and Ministers of the 13 African Countries will grace the occasion.

UNESCO India Africa Hackathon was inaugurated at Gautam Buddha University with a grand opening ceremony on November 22, 2022. The UNESCO India Africa Hackathon is an annual 36 hours event that brings together students, educators, teachers, and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation. Also Read || Hackathon To Tackle Common Challenges Faced By India, Africa Underway: Education Ministry Officials

The hackathon provides a suitable platform allowing young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations. It serves as the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world. It allows the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts - thus, spearheading business innovation in the modern world. Also Read || UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022 From November 22 For Students, Teachers; 23 Nations To Participate

The hackathon also serves as a symbol of the close relations cherished by India and its African counterparts and embodies the spirit of collaboration, bringing them together to solve problems for the betterment of humankind.