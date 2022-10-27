UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022 From November 22 For Students, Teachers; 23 Nations To Participate

  • Home
The UNESCO India – Afrika Hackathon scheduled to be held between November 22 and 25, is an annual event that brings together students, educators, teachers and the research community of India.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 4:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has teamed up with the Ministry of External Affairs and UNESCO to organise UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon 2022. As many as 23 nations will participate in the UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon. The UNESCO India – Afrika Hackathon scheduled to be held between November 22 and 25, is an annual 36 hours event that brings together students, educators, teachers and the research community of India and its African partners to tackle the common challenges faced by their countries and serves as a facilitator for cultural amalgamation, the official statement said.

The Ministry of Education in a social media post said: “The Edu Min Of India in association with MEA India and UNESCO is organising the UNESCO-India-Africa Hackathon from 22-25 Nov, 2022. A total of 23 nations will participate in this unique event.”

The UNESCO India-Africa Hackathon, as per the official statement, provides a suitable platform allowing young innovators to come together and find solutions for social, environmental and technical problems faced by the collaborating nations.

The hackathon seeks to serve as the foundation for creating potential start-ups with the potential to transform the world. It allows the participating students to unleash their creativity and explore new technologies to solve real-world problems under the guidance of experts - thus, spearheading business innovation in the modern world, the official statement said.

Ministry of Education
