The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India will be conducted today, September 12. After much delay due to the second wave of COVID-19, and in the midst of campaigns for a further postponement, NEET UG will finally take place today between 2 pm and 5 pm in 202 test cities.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, received approval from the Supreme Court of India to conduct it as per schedule. The court rejected a plea filed by some students saying NEET was clashing with other exams.

“Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students,” the top court said in the hearing.

For safe conduct of the exam amid COVID-19, the NTA has taken precautions. The NEET admit card includes Covid-related guidelines students need to follow and other safety measures introduced by the agency.

Before entering the exam hall, students will be provided with N95 masks and they are allowed to bring hand sanitizer bottles.

Mandatory frisking and dress code are among measures taken by the agency to ensure no student can adopt any unfair means (UFM) to clear the highly competitive exam.

Reports of an alleged NEET paper leak have surfaced on social media, leading to several campaigns a day before the entrance exam. However, neither the National Testing Agency nor the Education Ministry has made any comment on it yet.