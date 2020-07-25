Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Postpones Undergraduate Exams

  • Home
Undergraduate Exams Of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Deferred

MUHS Exams: The UG exams of Medical, Dentistry, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy, Nursing and other faculties have been postponed. The PG exams will be held as scheduled.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 25, 2020 10:33 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Nashik:

Summer 2020 undergraduate examinations of various streams of the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) here have been postponed, a senior official said on Saturday.

"Summer-2020 undergraduate examinations of Medical, Dentistry, Ayurved, Unani, Homeopathy, Nursing and other faculties have been postponed," controller of examinations Dr Ajit Pathak said in a statement.

Post-graduate examinations will be conducted as per the time-table announced by the university on its website, he said.

The issue of whether final year examinations should be conducted (amid the coronavirus pandemic) is before the Bombay High Court, so information about these examinations will be put out after the court's decision, the statement added.

