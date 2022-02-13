Unable To Return To China; Indian Medical Students Worry About Their Future, Urge Government To Address Issue

Indian students enrolled in Chinese medical colleges worried

Indian medical students studying in China have not returned to their campuses for almost two years amid travel restrictions since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Though the Chinese authorities are offering online courses for the international students, but these courses are not recognised in India, as stated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

Concerned about their future, around 150 MBBS students enrolled in China have moved to the Delhi High Court seeking permission for physical training. The matter was filed before the bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Jyoti Singh which has issued notice to the centre and National Medical Commission. The matter will be heard on March 21.

Students also took to microblogging website- Twitter to raise their concerns with hashtags- #takeUsBackToChina, #TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina, #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina. As per 2019 data, over 21,000 Indian students enrolled for various MBBS courses in China.

Hope our Indian gov today will listen to the innocent voices of our thousands of Indian students studying in China ✨ #TakeIndianStudentsBackToChina #PMSaveIndianStudentsOfChina #takeUsBackToChina — Indian Students in China (@IndianChina) February 13, 2022

Indian medical students enrolled in Chinese universities are suffering for no fault of theirs. The career of thousands of medical students is at stake the government must intervene.#PMSavelndianStudentsOfChina#takeUsBackToChina pic.twitter.com/kdQtkuHEF5 — Pankti Chaudhary (@PanktiChaudha13) February 13, 2022

NMC has recently issued a notice regarding university admission to MBBS programmes in China. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India, that few universities in People's Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years," NMC Secretary Dr Sandhya Bhullar said.



In this context, "any prospective student needs to be aware that the government of People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020", a notice issued in this regard reads.