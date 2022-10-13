  • Home
Ukraine-Returned Indian Students To Continue Studies In Uzbekistan

The absorption of Ukraine-returned Indian students happened following requests from "Indian partners" to examine the possibility of relocating some of them in Uzbekistan's institutions, he said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 11:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov presented 'provisional admission letters' to some students on Thursday
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Hyderabad:

Nearly 2,000 medical students who returned to India from the war-hit Ukraine will be relocated to universities in Uzbekistan, where they can complete their studies. Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhatov presented 'provisional admission letters' to some students at an event here on Thursday.

The absorption of Ukraine-returned Indian students happened following requests from "Indian partners" to examine the possibility of relocating some of them in Uzbekistan's institutions, he said. ".... the demand for allocation was huge. We have had some requests and proposals from our Indian partners to examine some possibilities to relocate one part of Indian students who studied in Ukraine to Uzbekistan's institutions." ALSO READ | Medical Students Back From Ukraine Can't Be Accommodated In Indian Colleges, Centre Tells Supreme Court

He further said Uzbekistan aims to emerge as a major international education hub. About 2,000 Indian medical students will be accommodated in institutions in Uzbekistan, said B Divya Raj Reddy, Director of NEO Educational Consultancy.

