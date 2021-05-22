Uttarakhand Government To Provide Allowance, Education And Job To Children Orphaned By COVID

Image credit: Shutterstock Uttarakhand government to sponsor education of children orphaned due to COVID-19 (representational)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Saturday announced a scheme for education and employment of children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such children will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 under the scheme named Mukhya Mantri Vatsalya Yojana up to the age of 21, an official statement said.

The state government will also take care of their education and reserve five percent of government jobs for them under the scheme, it said. The state has reported over three lakh cases and around 5,600 deaths.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)