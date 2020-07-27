Image credit: Shutterstock UBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: Uttarakhand Board To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Results On July 29 At Ubse.uk.gov.in

UK Board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared on Wednesday, July 29, at 11 am, a Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, or UBSE, official confirmed NDTV. The UBSE 10th and UBSE 12th results will be available on the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in. This year, approximately 2.75 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttarakhand and are waiting for their results.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed the declaration of Uttarakhand board result this year.

In 2019, Uttarakhand Board results were announced on May 30.

This year, Class 10 board exams in Uttarakhand were scheduled from March 3 to March 25 and the class 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 25.

However, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, UBSE could not complete board exams as per schedule.

The remaining board exams in Uttarakhand were conducted between June 20 and June 23.

The evaluation of answer sheets was scheduled to be completed by July 15, 2020.

In last year’s result, 76.43% students passed in class 10 and 80.13% students passed in class 12 board examinations, qualifying for higher education.