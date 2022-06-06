  • Home
  • Education
  • UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link

UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link

UK Board Result 2022: The UK Board 10th and 12th results 2022 have been declared on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 4:12 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
Uttarakhand Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12th Result Declared; No Merit List This Year
UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link
UK Board 10th, 12th results 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

UK Board Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board has announced the UBSE High School (HS) and Inter board results 2022 today, June 6. The UK Board 10th and 12th results 2022 have been declared on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. To access the Uttarakhand Board results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Recommended: Popular Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Uttarakhand after 12th, Access Now!

A total of 2,42,955 students appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams this year; 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UK Board HS exam 2022 and another 1 lakh for Uttarakhand Inter exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In order to get a pass cerificate from the Uttarakhand Board, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper in the UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022.

How To Check UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022

  • Go to the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the "UBSE 10th, 12th result" link
  • Enter your roll number and captcha code
  • Now, click on the “Get Result” button
  • UK Board result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

UK Board Result 2022: Direct Link

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent respectively.

Click here for more Education News
UK Board Class 12 Result UK Board Class 10 Result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
Live | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
AP Class 10 SSC Supplementary Exams From July 6; Special Classes To Prepare BSEAP Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................