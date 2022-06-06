UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock UK Board 10th, 12th results 2022 declared

UK Board Result 2022: The Uttarakhand Board has announced the UBSE High School (HS) and Inter board results 2022 today, June 6. The UK Board 10th and 12th results 2022 have been declared on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. To access the Uttarakhand Board results, candidates will need to enter their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 2,42,955 students appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams this year; 1.29 lakh candidates appeared for the UK Board HS exam 2022 and another 1 lakh for Uttarakhand Inter exams.

In order to get a pass cerificate from the Uttarakhand Board, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper in the UK Board UBSE 10th, 12th exams 2022.

How To Check UK Board 10th, 12th result 2022

Go to the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in

Click on the "UBSE 10th, 12th result" link

Enter your roll number and captcha code

Now, click on the “Get Result” button

UK Board result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

UK Board Result 2022: Direct Link

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Uttarakhand 10th and 12th board exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent respectively.