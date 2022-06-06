Check details on Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th results 2022

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board Class 10, 12 results today, June 6. The UBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced at 4 PM today. Once declared, the Uttarakhand Board result will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check their Uttarakhand High School (HS) and Inter board results by using their roll number, date of birth and captcha code.

A total of 2.42 lakh (2,42,955) candidates appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022; 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students appeared for the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh for intermediate (class 12) exams.

UK Board 10th 12th result 2022: How To Check