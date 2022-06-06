  • Home
Live

UK Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Soon; Official Website, Details

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Live: The Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 4 PM today.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 1:52 pm IST

UK Board Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Soon; Official Website, Details
Check details on Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th results 2022

Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will declare the UK Board Class 10, 12 results today, June 6. The UBSE 10th and 12th results 2022 will be announced at 4 PM today. Once declared, the Uttarakhand Board result will be available at ubse.uk.gov.in. Students can check their Uttarakhand High School (HS) and Inter board results by using their roll number, date of birth and captcha code.

A total of 2.42 lakh (2,42,955) candidates appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022; 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students appeared for the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh for intermediate (class 12) exams.

UK Board 10th 12th result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in
  • Click on the "UBSE 10th, 12th result" link
  • Enter your roll number and captcha code
  • Now, click on the “Get Result” button
  • UK Board result 2022 will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference

Live updates

UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Uttarakhand Board UBSE will announce the Class 10th, 12th results 2022 soon at official websites uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in.

01:52 PM IST
June 6, 2022

Www.ubse.uk.gov.in Result 2022

The UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website-ubse.uk.gov.in.



01:44 PM IST
June 6, 2022

Uttarakhand 12th Result 2022

The UBSE Uttarakhand 12th result 2022 will be announced at 4 pm today.

01:40 PM IST
June 6, 2022

How Can I Check My 10th Class Result UK?

To check UK Board 10th results, students need to use their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Class 10 mark sheets will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

01:35 PM IST
June 6, 2022

UK Board Result 2022

The Uttarakhand Board will announce the UBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 on Monday, June 6. 

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result
