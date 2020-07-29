UK Board Result 2020: UBSE 12th Result Today, Check At ubse.uk.gov.in

check UK Board Class 12th result 2020 at ubse.uk.gov.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, or UBSE, will declare the Class 12 board exam results today at 11 am. Once declared, the UBSE 12th results will be available on the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in

Students can check their Class 12 exam results by entering their details on the pop-up window at the Board’s official website. Here are the details:

How To Check UK Board Class 12th Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website - ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab

Step 3: A new window opens. Choose UBSE 12th Result 2020

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other login credentials

Step 5: Press Submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout, if needed.

Due to heavy traffic, it has been observed that the official website fails to respond to students trying to check their results. Due to technical glitches and unavailability of internet connection, some students may also face issues in accessing the result.

In such cases, students can also access their results via SMS. To get their scores on their mobile phones, students should message UK12<ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

The UBSE 10th results 2020 will also be announced along with the Class 12 results on 29 July.

This year, approximately 2.75 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttarakhand and are waiting for their results.

The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed the declaration of Uttarakhand board result this year.

In last year’s result, 76.43 percent students passed in class 10 and 80.13 percent students passed in class 12 board examinations, qualifying for higher education.