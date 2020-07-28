UK Board Result 2020: UBSE 10th Result, UBSE 12th Result Soon @ Ubse.uk.gov.in, Uaresults.nic.in

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education or UBSE (also known as UK Board), the state level education board which conducts annual secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state, will release the UBSE 10th result and UBSE 12th results today. An official had confirmed to NDTV that both UK Board Class 10 results and UK Board Class 12 results for the students who had appeared the annual examinations recently will be released at 11 am on Wednesday. The UK Board results will be released online on the official websites of Uttarakhand Board at uaresults.nic.in and ubse.uk.gov.in.

This year, the official has also said, approximately 2.75 lakh students had appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttarakhand.

“Result will be announced on 29th July 2020 after 11: 00 AM,” says an update available on the official results’ portal of Uttarakhand Board.

UK Board result 2020: How to download

The UK Board candidates may follow these steps to check their Uttarakhand Board results for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams held by UBSE:

Step One : Go to the official website for Uttarakhand results: uaresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12

Step Three : Enter your examination roll number and other details

Step Four : Click on submit.

Step Four : View and download your Uttarakhand Board result from next page

Last year, the Uttarakhand Board had released UK Board results on May 30.

This year, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has delayed the declaration of Uttarakhand board result.

This year, Class 10 board exams in Uttarakhand were scheduled from March 3 to March 25 and the class 12 board exams were scheduled to be held from March 2 to March 25.

However, due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, UBSE could not complete board exams as per schedule.

The remaining board exams in Uttarakhand were conducted between June 20 and June 23.

The evaluation of answer sheets was scheduled to be completed by July 15, 2020.

In last year’s result, 76.43% students passed in class 10 and 80.13% students passed in class 12 board examinations, qualifying for higher education.