UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round

COMEDK announces results for UGET third round

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the results of round three of seat allotment for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 . The results have been declared for candidates in general merit at its official website www.comedk.org. Separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch). Students can complete the application process to their respective allotted colleges.

Steps to see the results of UGET Counselling

Visit the official website of UGCET counselling www.comedk.org.

Click on either Engineering or Architecture login

Enter the user id or application number and password to procure the marks

Candidates can also take a print out for further use during admissions





Those candidates allotted seats into the COMEDK-affiliated colleges will have to submit required documents including their COMEDK admit card copy, merit list copy, Classes 10 and 12 degrees and certificates.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes. COMEDK 2020 was held in online mode.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination.