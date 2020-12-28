  • Home
  • Education
  • UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round

UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the results of round three of seat allotment for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 . The results have been declared for candidates in general merit at its official website www.comedk.org.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 3:31 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

COMEDK Counselling 2020: Choice Filling Round 1 Begins At Comedk.org
COMEDK UGET Result 2020 Announced At Comedk.org, Download Rank Card Using Direct Link
COMEDK UGET Answer Keys 2020 Released At Comedk.org, Check How To Download
COMEDK UGET And Uni-GAUGE E 2020 Answer Key On August 23
COMEDK Exam On August 19: Know COVID-19 Related Instructions
COMEDK UGET 2020 Exams To Be Held On August 19
UGET Counselling 2020: COMEDK Announces Results For Third Round
COMEDK announces results for UGET third round
New Delhi:

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the results of round three of seat allotment for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) counselling 2020 . The results have been declared for candidates in general merit at its official website www.comedk.org. Separate merit lists have been released for bachelors in engineering (BTech) and bachelors in Architecture (BArch). Students can complete the application process to their respective allotted colleges.

Steps to see the results of UGET Counselling

  • Visit the official website of UGCET counselling www.comedk.org.

  • Click on either Engineering or Architecture login

  • Enter the user id or application number and password to procure the marks

  • Candidates can also take a print out for further use during admissions


Those candidates allotted seats into the COMEDK-affiliated colleges will have to submit required documents including their COMEDK admit card copy, merit list copy, Classes 10 and 12 degrees and certificates.

COMEDK conducts the UGET and Uni-GAUGE-E as a combined exam for candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the participating institutes. COMEDK 2020 was held in online mode.

Colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E consider the entrance examination.

Click here for more Education News
COMEDK UGET College Predictor comedk admission ticket comedk uget admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
What Commerce Students Can Do After Class 12?
What Commerce Students Can Do After Class 12?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Web Options Entry To Begin At Apeamcet.nic.in
AP EAMCET Counselling 2020: Web Options Entry To Begin At Apeamcet.nic.in
NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Tomorrow
NEET Counselling 2020: Deadline For Mop-Up Round Reporting Ends Tomorrow
Board Exams 2021: ‘Students Face Panic Attacks, Sleeplessness’, Say Teachers
Board Exams 2021: ‘Students Face Panic Attacks, Sleeplessness’, Say Teachers
JK Business School Invites Applications For PGDM 2021-2023; Know Selection Process
JK Business School Invites Applications For PGDM 2021-2023; Know Selection Process
.......................... Advertisement ..........................