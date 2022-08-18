  • Home
UGET 2022: Last Date To Apply Today; Exam From August 29

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29. The UGET examination is expected to be over by September 4.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 18, 2022 12:44 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

UGET 2022: The Lucknow University will end the application process for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 today, August 18. The candidates who are interested can register till today for UGET 2022 examination through the official website of Lucknow University – lkouniv.ac.in. The application fee for the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories is Rs 800 and for the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Physically Handicapped (PH) categories is Rs 400. Earlier, the application deadline for the UGET 2022 was August 12.

Lucknow University will conduct UGET 2022 examination from August 29. The UGET examination is expected to be over by September 4. Candidates who have successfully registered can download the UGET admit card 2022 on August 25, by using the login Id and password provided at the time of registration and form filling.

The UGET exam schedule for BNYS, BVoc, Shashtri and BA/BSc Yoga will be announced later by Lucknow University.

Candidates who are yet to fill out the UGET 2022 application form, can do so by visiting the official website of Lucknow University. From the homepage, candidates need to click on admission and then go to the undergraduate programmes. Then register by filling in the required details and paying the application fee. Lastly, submit the form and download it to take a printout for future reference.

