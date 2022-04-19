UGC's dual-degree programmes get thumbs-up from experts

With the University Grants Commission (UGC) allowing the students to pursue dual degree programmes in the same academic year, experts in the field have been appreciating the new provision. Students will now be able to pursue two full-time academic programmes simultaneously in the physical mode provided that the class timings of one programme do not overlap with the other. However, UGC while announcing the new provision and its guidelines on its implementation also said that no retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have already done two academic programmes simultaneously prior to the UGC notification.

Appreciating the introduction of dual degree programmes in a single academic year, Suryya Kumar Chetia of Assam Women’s University has said that this new provision will be of great benefit for the students. “Students can now get themselves enrolled in a professional course and at the same time do a general course along with it,” Professor Chetia further added.

Unlike earlier when students had limitations, Mr Chetia added, this new provision will act as a capacity-builder and enable a student to come out as a value-added person after the completion of the programmes.

While Ganesh Kohli, Founder, IC3 Movement noted that there are a few important things to be mindful of about the dual degree programmes, he said: “Well, this is a great move as it increases the spectrum of courses that students have access to now. However, the execution is going to determine the success. Also, there are few important things to be mindful of such as scheduling and the assessments, selection criteria, and will the selection criteria complement and augment the access. I feel it should not intensify the existing competition.”

“This is a welcoming step as it would broaden the horizon when it comes to the multi-disciplinary education which is the need of the hour. In Industry 4.0 what we need is people who can transition betweeen careers. Today instead of one career for a lifetime students need to be prepared for lifetime of careers,” Abhishek Gupta, Founder and CEO, High School Moms and INACE said.