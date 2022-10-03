KCET Result 2022: Rank List For Architecture Course Out; Direct Link Here

KCET 2022 rank list for the Architecture course has been declared by KEA.

UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 rank list for the Architecture programme has been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can check and download the UGCET 2022 rank list for Architecture through the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the rank list, Maria Binson Menachery has grabbed the first position and the second position is secured by Roopashree K.

Latest: KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now

Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here

B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now

KCET 2022 Rank List for Architecture Candidates Direct Link

To check the UGCET 2022 rank list for Architecture candidates no credentials are required. Candidates just need to open the official website and from the homepage click on the relevant rank list link and download the pdf. Recently the exam authority has also declared the UGCET 2022 revised result.

KCET 2022 Architute Course Rank List: Steps To Check

Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “UGCET 2022 Rank List For Architecture Candidates” link. The rank list will get displayed on the screen. Download the UGCET Architecture rank list 2022 and take a printout for further reference.

The KCET exam is conducted by KEA for admission to the undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, and Pharma programmes.