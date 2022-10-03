  • Home
  • Education
  • KCET Result 2022: Rank List For Architecture Course Out; Direct Link Here

KCET Result 2022: Rank List For Architecture Course Out; Direct Link Here

KCET Result 2022: Candidates can check and download the KCET 2022 rank list for Architecture through the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 3, 2022 4:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

KCET Result 2022: KEA Declares Karnataka UGCET Revised Result; Direct Link Here
KEA Karnataka Announces Revised KCET Result 2022
Karnataka KCET 2022 Result: UGCET Revised Ranks Soon; KEA Website, Other Points
KCET Result 2022: Karnataka UGCET Revised Ranks Today At Kea.kar.nic.in
KCET Results 2022: KEA To Declare Karnataka CET Revised Result Tomorrow; Websites To Check
KCET Result 2022: KEA To Announce Karnataka CET Revised Rankings On October 1
KCET Result 2022: Rank List For Architecture Course Out; Direct Link Here
KCET 2022 rank list for the Architecture course has been declared by KEA.

UGCET 2022: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 rank list for the Architecture programme has been declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). Candidates can check and download the UGCET 2022 rank list for Architecture through the official website – cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. As per the rank list, Maria Binson Menachery has grabbed the first position and the second position is secured by Roopashree K.

Latest: KCET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Colleges Accepting Applications: To check the list of Institutions accepting B.Tech/ B.E Applications. Click Here
B.Tech @Reva University. Ranked #6 in India by IIRF, 450+ Recruiters, 36 Lakh Highest CTC. Scores Accepted: JEE, KCET, COMEDK & Other state entrance tests. Apply Now 

KCET 2022 Rank List for Architecture Candidates Direct Link

To check the UGCET 2022 rank list for Architecture candidates no credentials are required. Candidates just need to open the official website and from the homepage click on the relevant rank list link and download the pdf. Recently the exam authority has also declared the UGCET 2022 revised result.

KCET 2022 Architute Course Rank List: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website – kea.kar.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the “UGCET 2022 Rank List For Architecture Candidates” link.
  3. The rank list will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the UGCET Architecture rank list 2022 and take a printout for further reference.

The KCET exam is conducted by KEA for admission to the undergraduate Engineering, Architecture, Yoga and Naturopathy, Veterinary, Farm Science, and Pharma programmes.

Click here for more Education News
UGCET KCET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU School of Open Learning Launches 6 New Programmes; Admission To 2022-23 Academic Session Starts This Week
DU School of Open Learning Launches 6 New Programmes; Admission To 2022-23 Academic Session Starts This Week
Exercise Books, Almanacs To Be Distributed Free Of Cost To Government School Students In Bihar
Exercise Books, Almanacs To Be Distributed Free Of Cost To Government School Students In Bihar
Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially
Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially
NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process
NEET MDS Counselling 2022: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions On Counselling Process
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
IGNOU Extends Last Date For Admission To July 2022 Session’s UG, PG Online, ODL Programmes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................