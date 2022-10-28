UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission To Online PhD Programmes By EdTech Companies

UGC has recently informed that it does not recognise online PhD programmes provided by EdTech companies.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned that it does not recognise online PhD programmes provided by EdTech companies in collaboration with international educational institutions. The UGC also stated that in order to award PhD degrees to students, all higher education institutions must adhere to UGC regulations and its amendments.

The UGC notice in a newspaper advertisement reads: “In order to maintain the standards for awarding PhD degrees, the UGC has notified the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) Regulation 2016. It is mandatory for all Indian Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to follow UGC Regulations and its amendments for awarding PhD degrees”.

“Students and public at large are hereby advised not to be misled by the advertisements for online PhD programmes offered by EdTech companies in collaboration with foreign educational institutions. Such online PhD programmes are not recognised by the UGC. Aspiring students and the public at large, are requested to verify the authenticity of PhD programmes as per UGC Regulation 2016 before taking admission,” AICTE UGC further added.

The UGC suggested changes to the current regulations for PhD programmes in March 2022. The UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of MPhil, PhD degrees) 2022 suggested that 60 per cent of the total PhD seats be filled by students who qualified for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) or Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), and the rest 40 per cent to be filled by entrance exams held by universities.