UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission In ‘Self-Styled’ Bible Open University Of India

UGC warns students against taking admission to Bible Open University

The higher education regulating body, University Grants Commission (UGC) in a notice has warned the students not to get admission to Bible Open University of India located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. A University Grants Commission statement issued in this regard also said that the open university is offering various degree courses and programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956. Taking admission in such a ‘self-styled’ fake institution may jeopardize the career of the students, UGC added.

As per the UGC notice, Section 22 of the UGC Act said: “The right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by a University established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, a Provincial Act or a State Act or an institution deemed to be a University under Section 3 or an institution specially empowered by an Act of Parliament of confer or grant degrees.”

The UGC Act further added: “Save as provided in sub-section (1), no person or authority shall confer, or grant, or hold himself or itself out as entitled to confer or grant, any degree.”

The Bible Open University of India, UGC statement added, is neither enlisted under Section 2(f) or Section 3 in the list of Universities nor empowered to award any degree as per Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956.

Also, no institution, whether a corporate body or not, other than a university established or incorporated by or under a central, provincial or a state Act shall be entitled to have the word "University" associated with its name in any manner whatsoever, it added.