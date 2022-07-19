  • Home
  UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission In Digital University Of Skill Resurgence

UGC Warns Students Against Taking Admission In Digital University Of Skill Resurgence

In the official notification issued on Tuesday, July 19, the UGC said that taking admission in such "self-styled" institutions may jeopardise the career of the students.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jul 19, 2022 3:34 pm IST
University Grants Commission
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has cautioned students against taking admission to the Digital University of Skill Resurgence in Maharashtra's Wardha. In the official notification issued on Tuesday, July 19, the UGC said that taking admission in such "self-styled" institutions may jeopardise the career of the students. According to UGC, the Digital University of Skill Resurgence is offering courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956.

“It has come to the notice of the University Grant Commission that ‘Digital University of Skill Resurgence (A Virtual Meta University)’, 54, Samarat Nagar Near Hindi University Ring Road, Wardha (Maharashtra)-442001 is offering various courses/programmes in gross violation of the UGC Act, 1956”, the UGC said in the official notification.

According to Section 22 of the UGC Act, 1956, the right of conferring or granting degrees shall be exercised only by the universities established or incorporated under a central act, provisional act, state act, or an institution deemed to be a university under Section 3 are eligible to confer degrees to students. Institutions empowered by an act of parliament can also confer degrees. The Digital University of Skill Resurgence does not fall into any of these categories, the UGC said.

UGC further said that no educational institution can use the word "university" in its name in any way unless its established under a central act, provisional act or state act. Also, the UGC has appealed to the students not to take admission in such institutes, otherwise their career may suffer.

