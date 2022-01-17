UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement

Image credit: Shutterstock Action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies and HEIs, the UGC said (representational)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and EdTech companies that are offering online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes under franchise arrangements.

Some EdTech companies have claimed that they are offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes in association with UGC recognised institutions and universities, which is not permissible, the commission said.

“It has come to the notice of UGC recently that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspaper / social media / television etc. that they are offering degree and diploma programmes in ODL/Online modes in association with some universities/institutions recognized/entitled by the UGC. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies as well as HEIs under applicable laws/rules/regulations,” the UGC said.

“Higher Educational Institutions(HEls) are recognized/declared entitled by the UGC for offering ODL and/or Online programmes as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendment,” it added.

As per the regulations, HEIs can not offer these programmes under franchise arrangements and the institutions are completely responsible for the programmes.

The details of the HEIs and the programmes recognized by ther UGC is available on deb.ugc.ac.in.

The commission has asked students to check the recognition or entitlement status of the programmes on the UGC-DEB website before taking admission to these programmes.