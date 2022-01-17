  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement

UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement

Some EdTech companies have claimed that they are offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes in association with UGC recognised institutions and universities, which is not permissible, the commission said.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 17, 2022 9:16 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU January 2022 Session: Re-Registration Dates Extended Till January 31
Pondicherry University Students Get One More Chance To Finish Course
Medical Student Ragged At College Hostel In Mumbai; 17 Booked
IGNOU To Offer MA In Corporate Social Responsibility In ODL Mode
Government Appoints Vice-Chancellor In West Bengal University Ignoring Governor's Choice
UGC Amends ABC Regulation To Bring All Higher Education Institutions Under Same Platform
UGC Warns EdTechs, HEIs, Offering Online, ODL Courses Under Franchise Arrangement
Action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies and HEIs, the UGC said (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a warning to Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and EdTech companies that are offering online and open and distance learning (ODL) programmes under franchise arrangements.

Some EdTech companies have claimed that they are offering open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes in association with UGC recognised institutions and universities, which is not permissible, the commission said.

“It has come to the notice of UGC recently that some EdTech companies are giving advertisements in newspaper / social media / television etc. that they are offering degree and diploma programmes in ODL/Online modes in association with some universities/institutions recognized/entitled by the UGC. Such a franchisee arrangement is not permissible and action will be taken against defaulting EdTech companies as well as HEIs under applicable laws/rules/regulations,” the UGC said.

“Higher Educational Institutions(HEls) are recognized/declared entitled by the UGC for offering ODL and/or Online programmes as per the UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020 and its amendment,” it added.

As per the regulations, HEIs can not offer these programmes under franchise arrangements and the institutions are completely responsible for the programmes.

The details of the HEIs and the programmes recognized by ther UGC is available on deb.ugc.ac.in.

The commission has asked students to check the recognition or entitlement status of the programmes on the UGC-DEB website before taking admission to these programmes.

Click here for more Education News
Education News University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Round 1 Registration Ends Today
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card Released; Direct Link, Steps To Download
Maharashtra Government Will Consider Demand For Reopening Of Schools In Next 15 Days: Rajesh Tope
Maharashtra Government Will Consider Demand For Reopening Of Schools In Next 15 Days: Rajesh Tope
No Justification Now For Keeping Schools Closed In View Of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director
No Justification Now For Keeping Schools Closed In View Of COVID-19: World Bank Education Director
Opportunity To Discover Emerging Trends In World Of Education: PM Modi On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
Opportunity To Discover Emerging Trends In World Of Education: PM Modi On 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'
.......................... Advertisement ..........................