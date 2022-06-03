UGC Urges Universities To Enable Credit Transfer For SWAYAM Courses

University Grants Commission (UGC)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all universities to allow credit transfer to the students' academic records for courses taken on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform. The UGC also urged universities to cooperate in adopting and promoting Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offered through the SWAYAM platform in order to provide maximum benefits to the students.

The regulations regarding the SWAYAM platform permit an institution to allow up to 40% of total courses offered in a programme in a semester to be offered through SWAYAM.

"SWAYAM provides flexibility & opportunity to students to enroll in multiple courses & avail multiple certificates. @ugc_india requests HEIs to adopt SWAYAM Courses for maximum benefits of students," the UGC said in a tweet.

In a letter to the vice-chancellors of all universities, the UGC said, "Since the launch of SWAYAM Platform in 2017, 7,115 courses have been offered. About 2.72 crore learners have enrolled for the programmes offered on the SWAYAM platform, and 11.13 lakhs certificates have been issued."

"ln addition, during the lockdown owing to the unprecedented COVID 19 pandemic, SWAYAM Platform saw increased usages, nearly 2.5 lakh times," it added.

According to a survey conducted by the education ministry, more than 70 percent of students spanning from about 338 universities/ institutions across India expressed interest in availing credit transfer of SWAYAM courses.