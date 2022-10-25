UGC Urges Higher Educational Institutions To Organise Exhibition On The Life Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

  • Home
The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) jointly organised "Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification" to celebrate the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 25, 2022 8:44 pm IST

University Grant Commission (UGC)
New Delhi:

The Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) jointly organised "Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification" to celebrate the life and contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In a letter, All lndia Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and University Grant Commission (UGC) urged all the higher educational institutions and their affiliated colleges/institutions to curate a special exhibition on the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from October 25 to 31, 2022, which might be made available in regional languages.

The exhibition aimed to reflect the strength of unity and integrity of India, which was mentioned as one of the "Ponch Pran" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day 2022. The "Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification" exhibition will be displayed at important public places like banks, post offices, Government buildings, educational institutions and many other places.

"As part of 'Unity Day' celebrations, HEIs requested to display an exhibition "Sardar Patel-The Architect of Unification," UGC tweets read.

University Grants Commission (UGC) All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)
