UGC Urges HEIs To Initiate Action Plan Encouraging Students, Faculty Members Participation In G20 Presidency

UGC has urged HEIs to formulate action plans, encourage students and faculty participation

University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to formulate action plans, encourage students and faculty participation and conduct activities in institutions while ensuring widespread dissemination of the issues under the India's G20 Presidency. In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors of all the universities and the Principals of all the colleges, Professor Rajnish Jain, UGC Secretary, requested HEIs to conduct numerous activities at their institutions to prepare students for participation in conferences on various topics.

The UGC has suggested HEIs to conduct numerous activities at the institutional level to prepare students for conferences that will be held in a variety of locations and on a variety of topics related to the history, culture, and legacy of the area and allowing them to participate in the conferences and serve as facilitators for the foreign delegates. The students may be encouraged to serve as rapporteurs, provide translation assistance in foreign languages required for the meetings, or organize cultural shows, workshops, and lectures related to the G-20.

"As part of the outreach programme, you may also encourage your students to facilitate the mission lifestyle for environment "LIFE Mission launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. For facilitating active participation amongst your students, you may promote Model G-20 forums, G-20 Branding in festivals and encourage the participation of students in poetry, quiz and logo competitions being organized by the G-20 Secretariat in alignment with truly a People's G20 movement," reads a statement in the UGC letter.

Earlier this year, India began its one-year G-20 presidency with the initiative "University Connect," which invites young Indians to contribute new ideas and perspectives to G-20-related matters. To strengthen the connections between the G-20 community and Indian youngsters, the project seeks to portray them as India's cultural ambassadors.