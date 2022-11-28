UGC wrote to HEIs to encourage students and staff for Fit India registration

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested all higher educational institutions (HEIs) and their affiliated colleges/institutions to encourage students and faculties to register themselves on 'FIT INDIA' portal. UGC has also directed them to upload data related to fitness activities conducted at different time points.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has developed the Fit India portal for all students and staff of HEIs to have physical fitness, mental fitness, along with social-emotional and intellectual well-being. Various initiatives proposed under this mission include promoting fitness as easy, fun and free, spreading awareness on fitness and various physical activities that promote fitness through focused campaigns.

Moreover, the initiative proposed under this mission also aimed to encourage indigenous sports, to make fitness reach every college/university. UGC has also directed every college/university to create a platform for students and citizens to share information, raise awareness and encourage sharing of personal fitness stories.

"As you are aware, FIT INDIA Movement was launched on August 29, 2019, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to make fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the Movement is to bring about behavioural changes and move towards a more physically active lifestyle," UGC said in a statement. Students and staff can register themselves on FIT INDIA website at fitindiahe.education.gov.in and update data relating to fitness activities conducted at different time points.