UGC Urges Colleges, Universities To Engage ‘Professor of Practice’

University Grants Commission

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested the Vice-Chancellors of universities and Principals of colleges to engage professors of practice according to the requirement and guidelines stated by the UGC. Earlier in August 2022, the UGC drafted guidelines to hire industry and other professional expertise into the academic institutions through a new category of positions called “Professor of Practice”. The UGC has taken this initiative in line with the National Education Policy 2020 which aims to transform higher education by focusing on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry and the economy.

“Vice chancellors of universities and principals of colleges are requested to take necessary steps to engage the ‘Professor of Practice’ according to the requirement and by following the guidelines,” UGC said in a statement. The tenure of engaging experts may be initially for up to one year and the maximum duration of service should not exceed 3 years.

UGC Guidelines for engaging Professor of Practice in Universities and Colleges.

For more details please visit:https://t.co/bk893rQIzw pic.twitter.com/yDfYUX0iTT — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 30, 2022

The objective of recruiting “Professor of Practice” is to develop courses and curriculum to meet the industry and societal needs and enable the HEIs to work with industry experts in various fields. The experts can be from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, management, chartered accountancy (CA), commerce, social sciences, and literature, among others.

The eligibility criteria for engaging experts include remarkable contributions in their professions from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship and public administration among others. They must have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with at least 15 years of service/experience, preferably at a senior level, will be eligible for Professor of Practice.

The duties and responsibilities of the experts will be developing and designing of courses and curriculum. Introducing new courses and delivering lectures as per institutional policies. They should encourage students in innovation and entrepreneurship projects and should also provide necessary mentorship for these activities.