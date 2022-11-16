  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC To Hold Workshop On Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Stakeholders

UGC To Hold Workshop On Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Stakeholders

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise a workshop on Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) to create awareness among the stakeholders.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 10:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Involving Students, Educational Institutions In G20 Education Working Group
G20 Leaders Vow To Support Developing Nations To Rebuild More Accessible And Effective Education Systems
Entry Of Women Candidates Permitted In Certain Branches Of Indian Navy University: Centre To Delhi High Court
Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal Co-Chair First Virtual Global Skill Summit To Facilitate Overseas Mobility
Jammu And Kashmir: 20 Girls Selected For Army-Sponsored IT Education Course
CBSE Extends Single Girl Child Scholarship 2022 Application Deadline; Details Here
UGC To Hold Workshop On Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Stakeholders
University Grants Commission (UGC)
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise a workshop on Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) to create awareness among the stakeholders. The workshop will aim to enrich knowledge of stakeholders on how the NCrF enables a learner to move between academic and vocational domains, exit, and re-enter the programmes by accumulating and transferring credits.

A half-day workshop steered by the IITs will be organised in five zones namely North Zone (IIT Delhi). West Zone (IIT Bombay), North- East Zone (IIT Guwahati), East-Central Zone (IIT Bhubaneswar) and South Zone (IIT Madras) in the hybrid mode under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE). Details of States/UT's covered under each zone, host IIT, nodal officer, date of the workshop, tentative programme etc. are enclosed in the UGC's letter.

Also Read|| UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Credit Framework

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors/Representatives of universities from the States and UTs, UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain urges to attend the workshop in the IITs earmarked for their zone for further dissemination of knowledge about NCFF among the student community and for the smooth implementation of NCRF in the institutions.

Also Read|| Dharmendra Pradhan Launches National Credit Framework Report, Asks Public To Share Opinion

Earlier on October 21, UGC issued the draft guidelines on National Credit Framework and asked stakeholders to send their feedback and suggestions by November 30, 2022, at comments.ncrf@gmail.com. "To realise the intent and objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) has been jointly developed by a high-level committee constituted by the central government," UGC said in a statement.

Click here for more Education News
University Grant Commission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Involving Students, Educational Institutions In G20 Education Working Group
Dharmendra Pradhan Calls For Involving Students, Educational Institutions In G20 Education Working Group
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Winter Session Annual Exam 2023 Time Table Out For Classes 3, 5, 8
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Winter Session Annual Exam 2023 Time Table Out For Classes 3, 5, 8
4 IIT Delhi Student Startups Win Rs 50 Lakh Each Under Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative
4 IIT Delhi Student Startups Win Rs 50 Lakh Each Under Endowment Nurture Fund Initiative
G20 Leaders Vow To Support Developing Nations To Rebuild More Accessible And Effective Education Systems
G20 Leaders Vow To Support Developing Nations To Rebuild More Accessible And Effective Education Systems
IIT Kanpur, Microsoft To Launch Azure Society Of Excellence To Make 'Future-Ready' Startups
IIT Kanpur, Microsoft To Launch Azure Society Of Excellence To Make 'Future-Ready' Startups
.......................... Advertisement ..........................