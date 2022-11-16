UGC To Hold Workshop On Draft National Credit Framework To Create Awareness Among Stakeholders

University Grants Commission (UGC)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will organise a workshop on Draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) to create awareness among the stakeholders. The workshop will aim to enrich knowledge of stakeholders on how the NCrF enables a learner to move between academic and vocational domains, exit, and re-enter the programmes by accumulating and transferring credits.

A half-day workshop steered by the IITs will be organised in five zones namely North Zone (IIT Delhi). West Zone (IIT Bombay), North- East Zone (IIT Guwahati), East-Central Zone (IIT Bhubaneswar) and South Zone (IIT Madras) in the hybrid mode under the aegis of the Ministry of Education (MoE). Details of States/UT's covered under each zone, host IIT, nodal officer, date of the workshop, tentative programme etc. are enclosed in the UGC's letter.

Also Read|| UGC Invites Suggestions On Draft National Credit Framework

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellors/Representatives of universities from the States and UTs, UGC Secretary Professor Rajnish Jain urges to attend the workshop in the IITs earmarked for their zone for further dissemination of knowledge about NCFF among the student community and for the smooth implementation of NCRF in the institutions.

Also Read|| Dharmendra Pradhan Launches National Credit Framework Report, Asks Public To Share Opinion

Earlier on October 21, UGC issued the draft guidelines on National Credit Framework and asked stakeholders to send their feedback and suggestions by November 30, 2022, at comments.ncrf@gmail.com. "To realise the intent and objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the National Credit Framework (NCrF) has been jointly developed by a high-level committee constituted by the central government," UGC said in a statement.