The webinar on "India's Arctic policy: Scope and Opportunities" will be held on December 9 from 2 PM onwards

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 3:45 pm IST

UGC To Conduct Webinar On India's Arctic Policy On December 9
The webinar on India's Arctic policy will be held on December 9
Image credit: shutterstock.com

The University Grants Commission will conduct a national webinar on "India's Arctic policy: Scope and Opportunities" on December 9 from 2 PM onwards. UGC has earlier requested the Higher Education lnstitution (HEl) to submit proposals for development of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) at at Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) level for the SWAYAM platform on the six pillars of lndia's Arctic Policy (IAP)- Science and Research, Climate and Environmental Protection, Economic and Human Development, Transportation and Connectivity, Governance and International Cooperation and National Capacity Building.

The UGC also requested the institutes to create awareness among universities, colleges about availability of courses, job and research opportunities in the area of Arctic/ Polar studies. According to UGC, the webinar is being held to take this initiative forward. The programme can be joined live at UGC YouTube channel, Twitter and Facebook page. ALSO READ | UGC Adds 3 Institutions To List Of HEIs To Offer Online Degree Programmes For 2022-23 Session

The eminent speakers will include- M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Govt. of lndia, Shailesh Nayak, Former Secretary, MoES, Govt. of lndia, and Dr Lars Kullerud, President, UArctic. The Centre earlier released India's Arctic Policy- 'India and the Arctic: Building a Partnership for Sustainable Development' on March 17, 2022.

