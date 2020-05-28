HRD Minister said that final year exams will definitely be held (file photo)

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a webinar and interacted with heads of over 45,000 higher education institutes from across the country. During the webinar he answered some frequently asked questions about education and its future in the country.

The theme for the webinar was turning the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic into opportunities' which was organized by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The Minister said that for higher education related matters during coronavirus pandemic, UGC has constituted a task force. The task force headed by UGC Chairman has already prepared an alternative academic calendar keeping in mind utmost safety of students.

He said that the exams for the 2019-20 academic year will be held in July, observing social distancing norms. The UGC task force will make sure that precautions are observed by students. The exams will be held in consultation with the Home Ministry and Health Ministry.

In areas where situation does not improve by July, he said that first year students would be promoted on the basis of performance in internal assessment held throughout the academic year. For second year students, 50% weightage will be given to previous semester exams, and 50% weightage will be given to internal assessment. For third year, he said that exams will definitely be held.

UGC has also constituted a core team whose job will be to address issues of students related to covid-19. Universities and constituent and affiliated colleges have also been asked to form similar committees to address students' issues.