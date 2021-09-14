  • Home
Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 14, 2021 4:40 pm IST

UGC Stops GITAM, Andhra Pradesh, From Offering Online, ODL Courses For 1 Year
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the top regulatory body of higher education in the country, has barred the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Andhra Pradesh, from offering online and Open and Distance Learning (ODL) courses for a year.

The reason for this, the commission said in a public notice, is that the institute has allegedly not followed regulations set for offering online and ODL courses and has been “admitting students in violations of the provisions of previous and current regulations”.

“Therefore, the commission has taken a serious view of the above violations in the 551st meeting...to debar/ban the HEI from offering ODL and online programmes for one year,” the public notice from the UGC secretary, Professor Rajnish Jain, said.

GITAM, Andhra Pradesh cannot admit students to these programmes during the debarred period, according to the UGC notification.

“We at GITAM follow every regulation laid down by the UGC, we are studying the notice and will work with the regulatory body to understand the specific issue,” GITAM Andhra Pradesh spokesperson told Careers360.

