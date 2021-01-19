UGC Single Girl Child, Ishan Uday Scholarship Application Closing Tomorrow

The University Grants Commission will be closing the application window for various scholarships schemes tomorrow January 20, 2021. The students can apply for different UGC scholarships at the official website of National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in) before the deadline. The students eligible for Indira Gandhi PG scholarship for Single Girl Child (SGC) and Ishan Uday Special Scholarship Scheme for North Eastern Region (NER) must apply before the deadline. UGC has also invited applications for PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder (URH), and PG Scholarships for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates (PGSPROF). Fresh candidates will have to first register on the portal and generate login credentials before filling the application form while the old candidates can login using their details and request for the renewal of scholarship application.

The National Scholarship Portal was opened in September 2020 with a deadline of October 30, 2020. Later the deadline was extended upto November 30 and then till January 20, 2021. The guidelines for each scholarship have been shared on the online portal.

The above scholarships have been introduced to help the marginalised sections of the society to bring them into the mainstream education sector. UGC aims at giving equal chances to the students from all the backgrounds to have access to education. It has requested the colleges and universities to encourage their students to apply for these scholarships.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020-21

Ishan Uday is a scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. It is distributed to 10,000 selected students. Amount of the scholarship is Rs 5,400 per month for general degree course and Rs 7,800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child is given to eligible girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughter. The amount of scholarship is Rs 36, 200 per annum.

Once the scholarship applications will be submitted to the National Scholarship Portal, the institutions will verify each student’s details and submit the final list to UGC by February 5, 2021.