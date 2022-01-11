  • Home
  • Education
  UGC Should Ensure Colleges, Universities Opt For Both Online, Offline Classes: NSUI

UGC Should Ensure Colleges, Universities Opt For Both Online, Offline Classes: NSUI

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 4:48 pm IST

UGC Should Ensure Colleges, Universities Opt For Both Online, Offline Classes: NSUI
UGC should ensure colleges opt for both online, offline classes, NSUI said
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) should ensure that colleges and universities have both online and offline classes, and no student should be forced to attend offline classes, according to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) said.

“The cases of COVID are again increasing day by day. Once again, the pandemic situation is arising. As a precautionary step, UGC should ensure that all the universities and college campuses opt for both online and offline modes. It should not be mandatory for the students to attend classes in offline mode,” NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said in a letter addressed to the UGC.

“The vaccination program for the students has just started therefore no risk should be taken about their health. UGC should ensure that COVID protocols are followed diligently,” the letter added.

Mr Kundan said that many teachers are not fully vaccinated yet and it increases the chances of the spread of the virus.

He further said that despite the country now entering the third year of the pandemic, no “unique and specialised” evaluation policy has been prepared for the students.

“The board examinations are scheduled in February and March, policies should be made so that their year is not wasted again and they can be evaluated on some alternative basis”.

“This way, students will also have time for the preparation of entrance exams,” he added.

