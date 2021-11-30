National Scholarship Portal will close the application window for several scholarship schemes today

The online registration for several scholarship programmes on the NSP portal will end today, November 30. Application for four scholarships offered by the higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), three scholarships offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and scholarship programme for diaspora children will end today. Applications for these schemes will close today and eligible students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in.

Also Read || AICTE Scholarship 2021-22

UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme, AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma), AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma, and Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) will close today.

To apply for the scholarship programmes for academic session 2021-22, students will have to first register at the website with their names, and contact details.

AICTE PG scholarship is for GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved regular postgraduate programmes. Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.