  • Home
  • Education
  • UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details

UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details

National Scholarship: The online registration for several scholarship programmes on the NSP portal will end today, November 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 30, 2021 5:11 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

AIIMS In Gorakhpur Will Be Inaugurated Next Month: Yogi Adityanath
Amid New Covid Clusters, Karnataka Postpones Social, Cultural Activities In Educational Institutions
Delhi Schools To Reopen From November 29: Manish Sisodia
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Schools To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due To Rains
Application For Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) Is Open; Register By November 30
Constitution Day 2021: Know About History, Significance Of The Day
UGC Scholarships 2021: Application Process Ends Today, Important Details
National Scholarship Portal will close the application window for several scholarship schemes today
New Delhi:

The online registration for several scholarship programmes on the NSP portal will end today, November 30. Application for four scholarships offered by the higher education regulator, University Grants Commission (UGC), three scholarships offered by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and scholarship programme for diaspora children will end today. Applications for these schemes will close today and eligible students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) – scholarships.gov.in.

Also Read || AICTE Scholarship 2021-22

UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme, AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girl Students(technical degree and diploma), AICTE Saksham Scholarship for specially-abled students (technical degree and diploma), and AICTE SWATH Scholarship for technical degree and diploma, and Scholarship Programme For Diaspora Children (SPDC) will close today.

To apply for the scholarship programmes for academic session 2021-22, students will have to first register at the website with their names, and contact details.

AICTE PG scholarship is for GATE, GPAT and CEED qualified students admitted to AICTE-approved regular postgraduate programmes. Selected candidates will receive Rs 2,400 per month for 24 months or for the duration of the course.

Click here for more Education News
Government scholarship scholarships in india
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
Two Delhi Institutes, IIT, National Law University, Collaborate For Law And Technology Research
CBSE Class 10 Exam LIVE: 'Balanced Paper', Check Social Science Paper Analysis Of Term 1
Live | CBSE Class 10 Exam LIVE: 'Balanced Paper', Check Social Science Paper Analysis Of Term 1
Allahabad High Court Gives Rs 15,000 To Dalit Student Who Didn't Have Money To Pay For Allotment Of IIT Seat
Allahabad High Court Gives Rs 15,000 To Dalit Student Who Didn't Have Money To Pay For Allotment Of IIT Seat
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, Question No. 40 Has Same Choices'
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper Analysis: 'Paper Was Balanced, Question No. 40 Has Same Choices'
Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15
Mumbai Schools Reopening Date Deferred; Now To Resume On December 15
.......................... Advertisement ..........................