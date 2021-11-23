UGC Scholarships 2021-22 Registration To End On Nov 30, Apply On National Scholarship Portal

UGC Scholarship 2021-22: Apply on National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in (representational)

Registrations for four scholarships offered by the University Grants Commission -- UGC Ishan Uday Special Scheme for North East Region, PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG SC, ST Scholarship Scheme -- will end on November 30. Eligible candidates can apply directly on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), scholarships.gov.in.

Read | AICTE Scholarship 2021-22: Registration Ends On November 30

Here are more details about these scholarships -- eligibility, amount of scholarship and other information.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

Ishan Uday is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. Applications for the scholarship are hosted on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).

UGC Ishan Uday scholarship aims to provide equal opportunities to students of the North Eastern states for higher studies, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and focus more on professional education in the region.

Number of scholarships: 10,000.

Amount of scholarship: Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional, paramedical courses.

Application deadline: November 30, 2021.

UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child was introduced by the UGC to support education of single girl child in postgraduate courses. Girl students without a brother and girl students who are twin daughters or fraternal daughters can apply for this scholarship scheme.

Number of scholarships: 3,000.

Amount of scholarship: Rs.36,200 per annum (for two years, the full duration of a PG course).

Last date to apply: November 30, 2021.

UGC University Rank Holders Scholarship

The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students with “outstanding performance at undergraduate level, who are currently pursuing postgraduate education.

Professional and distance learning programmes are not covered under the scheme.

First and second rank holders of a university, who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognized university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college can apply.

Number of scholarships: 3,000.

Amount: Rs 3,100 per month (for two years, the duration of a PG course).

Application deadline: November 30, 2021

UGC SC, ST Scholarship

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC ST Students For Professional Courses has been introduced by the UGC with an aim to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates to pursue higher studies in Professional courses.

Candidates should note that MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not covered under this scholarship. These courses are treated as non-professional courses.

Amount: Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses, Rs 4,500 per month for other courses

Number of scholarships: 1,000

Last date to apply: November 30, 2021