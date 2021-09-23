UGC Scholarship For College, University Students: Eligibility, Amount, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC scholarship 2021 for college, university students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has four scholarship schemes for college and university students – Ishan Uday Special Scholarship for North Eastern Region (UGC Ishan Uday or UGC NER), PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship for Single Girl Child (UGC single girl child scholarship), PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders, and PG Scholarship for SC, ST Students Pursuing Professional Courses. Applications for these scholarships are to be submitted on the National Scholarship Portal – scholarships.gov.in.

Here are more details about the four UGC scholarships – eligibility, amount of scholarship and other details.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship

Ishan Uday Scholarship is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. UGC started distributing it from the 2014-15 academic year. Now, applications are hosted on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). UGC Ishan Uday scholarship aims to provide equal opportunities to students of North East for higher studies, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and focus more on professional education in the region.

Number of scholarships under the scheme: 10,000.

Amount of scholarship: Rs 5,400 per month for general degree courses and Rs 7,800 per month for technical, medical, professional, paramedical courses.

Last date to apply: November 30.

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child

PG Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child was introduced by the UGC to recognize the value of observance of the small family norm and to support education of single girl child in postgraduate courses. Girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters or fraternal daughters can apply for this scholarship scheme.

Number of scholarships: 3,000.

Amount of Scholarship: Rs.36,200 per annum (for two years, which is the full duration of a PG course).

Last date to apply: November 30.

UGC Scholarship For University Rank Holders

The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for students studying in postgraduate courses with “outstanding performance” at undergraduate level. Professional and distance learning programmes, however, are not covered under the scheme. First and second rank holders of a university, who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognized university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college can apply for this scholarship.

Number of scholarships: 3,000.

Amount: Rs 3,100 per month (for two years, which is the duration of a PG course).

Last date to apply: November 30.

Postgraduate SC, ST Scholarship Scheme

UGC’s PG Scholarship Scheme For SC ST Students For Professional Courses is aimed at providing financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates to pursue higher studies in Professional courses. Candidates who have taken admission in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship. These courses are treated as non-professional courses.

Amount: Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech courses, Rs 4,500 per month for other courses

Number of scholarships: 1,000

Last date to apply: November 30