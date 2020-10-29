Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Scholarship 2020: Get Up To Rs 7,800 Per Month; Check Eligibility Here

University Grants Commission, or UGC, offers merit-based and merit-cum-means scholarships to undergraduate and postgraduate students. Candidates can apply up to November 30, 2020, for four scholarships -- UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020, UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020, UGC PG Rank Holders Scholarship and UGC SC ST Scholarship. Candidates can register at the National Scholarship Portal, scholarships.gov.in. Based on their eligibility, applicants, if selected, will receive up to Rs 7,800 per month.

Candidates are required to apply at the national scholarship portal through the ‘New Registration Window’ and generate their login credentials. After that, the application form can be filled using the ‘Login to Apply’ option.

UGC Ishan Uday Scholarship 2020

Ishan Uday Scholarship is a special scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. Started from the 2014-15 academic year, UGC Ishan Uday aims to provide equal opportunities for higher studies, increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and focus more on professional education in the North East.

Number of Scholarships: 10,00

Amount Of Scholarship: Rs 5400 per month for general degree course and Rs 7800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

Eligibility: Students who have secured admission in first year of any degree course and whose family income is not more than Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.

Read the official notification

UGC Single Girl Child Scholarship 2020

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child has been introduced by the UGC to recognize the value of observance of small family norm and to support education of single girl child in postgraduate courses. Girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughter can apply for the scholarship.

Number of scholarships: 3,000

Amount of Scholarship: Rs.36,200 per annum (for two years)

Read the official notification

UGC PG Rank Holders Scholarship

The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for meritorious students with “outstanding performance” at undergraduate level. Professional and distance learning programmes are not covered under the scheme. University toppers who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognized university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college can apply for this scholarship.

Number of scholarships: 3,000

Amount: Rs 3,100 per month (for two years)

Read the official notification

UGC SC ST Scholarship

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC ST Students For Professional Courses aims to provide financial assistance to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates to pursue postgraduate studies in Professional courses. Candidates enrolled in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship.

Amount of scholarship: Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech students. For other courses, the amount of scholarship is Rs 4,500 per month.

Read the official notification