UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child Scholarship Application Deadline Extended

Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Extends Application Deadline For Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child, SC ST, And University Rank Holders Scholarships

The University Grants Commission on December 31, 2020, extended the last date to apply for its four scholarship schemes -- Ishan Uday Scholarship for North East Region, Postgraduate (PG) Single Girl Child Scholarship, PG Scholarship for University Rank Holder, and PG Scholarship for Professional Courses for SC/ST candidates. The extended last date to submit fresh and renewal applications for these four scholarships is January 20, 2021. The extended last date for verification of applications by Institutions is February 5. Application forms for UGC Ishan Uday, Single Girl Child, SC/ST and University Rank Holders scholarships can be accessed on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. Fresh candidates will have to first register on the portal and generate login credentials before filling the application form.

UGC in a notification said, “The students are advised to submit their online applications well in time so that their institutions are able to verify applications within the prescribed timelines. The eligible Institutions are also advised to verify applications of their students immediately after receiving the applications on Portal. It would be in the interest of students, if all the applications are verifred by Institutions by January 31, 2O21, so that they are able to correct/rectify the defected applications.”

Ishan Uday is a special scholarship scheme for the students of the North East Region (NER) of India. It is distributed to 10,000 selected students. Amount of the scholarship is Rs 5,400 per month for general degree course and Rs 7,800 per month for technical/medical/professional/paramedical courses.

Post Graduate Indira Gandhi Scholarship For Single Girl Child is given to eligible girl students without a brother or girl students who are twin daughters/ fraternal daughter. The amount of scholarship is Rs 36, 200 per annum.

The PG Scholarship for University Rank Holders is for meritorious students with “outstanding performance” at UG level. University toppers who have taken admission in a regular, full-time master’s degree course in any recognized university, deemed university, private university, autonomous college or a postgraduate college can apply for this scholarship. Professional and distance learning programmes are not covered under the scheme. Amount of the scholarship is Rs 3,100 per month (for two years).

PG Scholarship Scheme For SC ST Students For Professional Courses provides financial assistance to 1,000 SC/ST candidates to pursue postgraduate level studies in Professional subjects in institutions recognised by UGC. Candidates enrolled in MA, MSc, MCom, MSW and Mass Communication and Journalism programmes are not eligible for this scholarship. The amount of scholarship is Rs 7,800 per month for ME, MTech students. For other courses, the amount of scholarship is Rs 4,500 per month.

Read the official notification