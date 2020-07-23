Image credit: Shutterstock UGC Says 603 Universities ‘Conducted Or Plan To conduct’ Final-Year Exams

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday released a statement saying that 603 universities “have already conducted” or are “planning to conduct” final-year examinations. UGC said that 209 universities have conducted the examinations so far and 394 are planning to conduct exams by August or September.

UGC’s comments came even as the Supreme Court is hearing a petition challenging the new UGC guidelines which required universities to conduct “compulsory” exams for final year students. The Supreme Court will hear the matter again today, on July 23.

UGC, in a press statement, said: “603 Universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct. 209 have already conducted examinations (on-line/off-line) and 394 are planning to conduct examinations (on-line/off-line/blended mode) in August or September.”

UGC, on July 18, had released a similar update regarding the number of universities that have conducted exams. The commission, in the previous statement, called exams “an integral part of the education system” and pointed to “a large number of best universities” across “US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong” have conducted examinations in “online, offline or blended mode”.

UGC was instructed to revise their earlier guidelines on examinations by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on June 26 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was not letting up.

The new UGC guidelines had come under severe criticism from states, academics and students who accused the commission of putting student lives at risk. Many state leaders have already written to the Centre asking them to revise the new UGC guidelines citing safety concerns. States also pointed out that many educational institutions have been converted as COVID care centres.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, in response to the criticism, had defended the UGC guidelines saying “exams are essential for global acceptance” and said that the decision was taken “keeping in view the educational interests of a large number of students”.