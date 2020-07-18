UGC Says 366 Universities Planning To Hold Final Year Exams: 10 Points

755 out of 945 universities have responded to the UGC on holding the exams.

The UGC, in a recent report, has said that 366 universities are planning to conduct the final year or final semester exams in August-September. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked universities to inform the status of holding the exams. On July 6, The Commission had asked universities to conduct final year or final semester exams by the end of September 2020. The universities have been asked to hold the exams in online or offline or in blended mode.





Status Of Final Year Or Final Semester University Exams: 10 Points





So far, 755 out of 945 universities have responded to the UGC. These universities include 120 Deemed Universities, 274 Private Universities, 40 Central Universities and 321 State Universities.

194 universities have already conducted the exams

366 universities are planning to hold the exams in August-September

190 universities are yet to inform UGC on the status of the holding the examination. The list includes 91 state universities and 13 Central Universities.

In 27 private universities, which were established during 2019-20, the first batch is yet to become eligible for final examination.

As per the revised UGC guidelines, in case a student of terminal semester or final year is unable to appear in the examination, according to the UGC guidelines, the candidates may be given opportunity to appear in special examinations for such courses or papers, which may be conducted by the university as and when feasible, so that the student is not put to any inconvenience or disadvantage

On backlog students, UGC has said that, these students should compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline or online or blended (online + offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability, guidelines said.

On July 16, IGNOU, one of the 54 Central Universities, notified that it will conduct the June term end exam from September first week.

Exemptions have been granted for the opening of educational institutions for holding final year exams. “Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, MHA has agreed to the request of the MHRD and granted exemption for the opening of educational institutions for the purpose of holding examinations/ evaluation work for final term exams of the universities or institutions,” UGC had notified on July 6.

School, colleges and universities have remained close since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.