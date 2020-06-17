UGC Revises Grant Amount For Various Post Doctoral Fellowships

UGC has revised grant amount for Post Doctoral Fellowships

University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised and increased the fellowship amount for various Post Doctoral Fellowship (PDF) schemes in Science, Humanities, and Social Sciences. The new rates for PDF schemes were decided in the 546th UGC meeting held on May 14, 2020. The revised rates of fellowship are applicable with effect from January 1, 2019.

The fellowship amount for the first year has been increased from Rs. 43,000 to Rs. 47,000, for the second year from Rs. 45,000 to Rs. 49,000, and for third year from Rs. 46,500 to Rs. 54,000.

For fellowships which span five years, the awardee will get Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 49,000 in the first two years respectively and then Rs. 54,000 from third year onwards.

The revised amount will be applicable for the following fellowships:

Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship

Sr. S. Radhakrishnan Post Doctoral Fellowship

Post Doctoral Fellowship for SC/ST

Post Doctoral Fellowship for Women

For Dr. D.S. Kothari Post Doctoral Fellowship, contingency grant is Rs. 1,00,000 per annum. For all other fellowships listed above, the contingency grant is Rs. 50,000 per annum.

UGC had earlier revised the fellowship amount for Junior Research Fellows from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 31,000, and for Senior Research Fellows from Rs. 28,000 to Rs. 35,000.

The fellowship amount for Research Associates was also revised by UGC. The fellowship amount for Research Associate I was increased from Rs. 36,000 to Rs. 43,000, for Research Associate II was increased from Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 49,000, and for Research Associate III was increased from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 54,000.











